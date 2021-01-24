MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) (FRA:MRK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) (FRA:MRK) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €121.31 ($142.71).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Independent Research set a €139.00 ($163.53) target price on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €127.00 ($149.41) target price on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €144.00 ($169.41) target price on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Shares of MRK opened at €141.10 ($166.00) on Friday. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a one year low of €76.60 ($90.12) and a one year high of €115.00 ($135.29). The company has a 50-day moving average of €139.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of €126.44.

About MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F)

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer or multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth hormone deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as carcinoma of the head and neck; prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

