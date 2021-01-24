MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) (FRA:MRK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) (FRA:MRK) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €121.31 ($142.71).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Independent Research set a €139.00 ($163.53) target price on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €127.00 ($149.41) target price on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €144.00 ($169.41) target price on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Get MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) alerts:

Shares of MRK opened at €141.10 ($166.00) on Friday. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a one year low of €76.60 ($90.12) and a one year high of €115.00 ($135.29). The company has a 50-day moving average of €139.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of €126.44.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer or multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth hormone deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as carcinoma of the head and neck; prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.