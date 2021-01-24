Merculet (MVP) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $97,096.00

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. In the last seven days, Merculet has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Merculet token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Merculet has a market cap of $1.79 million and $97,096.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003039 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00056170 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.52 or 0.00129016 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00075796 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.43 or 0.00277417 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00069344 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,456.11 or 0.98483707 BTC.

About Merculet

Merculet launched on April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,289,141,578 tokens. Merculet’s official message board is medium.com/merculet . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Merculet is www.merculet.io . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Merculet

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Merculet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Merculet using one of the exchanges listed above.

