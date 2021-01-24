Merculet (MVP) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.73 Million

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. During the last week, Merculet has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar. One Merculet token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Merculet has a total market cap of $1.73 million and approximately $62,989.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003101 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00054630 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00128281 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00075800 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.71 or 0.00280699 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00070807 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00039733 BTC.

Merculet Profile

Merculet’s launch date was April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,289,141,578 tokens. The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Merculet’s official message board is medium.com/merculet . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Merculet is www.merculet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

