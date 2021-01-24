Mercury (MER) Hits One Day Volume of $8,675.00

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded up 26% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. In the last seven days, Mercury has traded up 13.1% against the US dollar. One Mercury token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Mercury has a total market cap of $519,058.96 and approximately $8,675.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mercury alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00054466 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.60 or 0.00128233 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00076075 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.49 or 0.00275849 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00070709 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00039630 BTC.

Mercury Token Profile

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mercury’s official website is gojupiter.tech

Mercury Token Trading

Mercury can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mercury should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mercury using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mercury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mercury and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.