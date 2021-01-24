Meta (MTA) Price Hits $2.62

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One Meta token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.62 or 0.00008202 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Meta has traded 24.4% higher against the US dollar. Meta has a total market cap of $39.97 million and $12.02 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00055563 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.25 or 0.00129226 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00076400 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.47 or 0.00283426 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00071532 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,677.24 or 1.02374041 BTC.

Meta Profile

Meta’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,266,415 tokens. The official message board for Meta is medium.com/mstable . Meta’s official website is mstable.org

Buying and Selling Meta

Meta can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

