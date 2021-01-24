Metacoin (MTC) Price Up 128.8% This Week

Metacoin (CURRENCY:MTC) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. Over the last week, Metacoin has traded 128.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Metacoin has a total market capitalization of $185.43 million and approximately $31,055.00 worth of Metacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000519 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00075718 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.19 or 0.00822555 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00051787 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005924 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,476.35 or 0.04429060 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00015741 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00017633 BTC.

Metacoin Coin Profile

MTC is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Metacoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,071,281,652 coins. Metacoin’s official Twitter account is @Docademic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metacoin is metacoin.network

Buying and Selling Metacoin

Metacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

