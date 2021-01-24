Metadium 24 Hour Volume Reaches $188,435.00 (META)

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One Metadium token can currently be bought for $0.0085 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Metadium has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Metadium has a market cap of $10.56 million and $188,435.00 worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Metadium alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00077032 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $268.54 or 0.00819513 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00055209 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006001 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,508.63 or 0.04603880 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00016440 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00017746 BTC.

Metadium Profile

Metadium is a token. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 tokens. Metadium’s official message board is medium.com/metadium . Metadium’s official website is www.metadium.com . Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metadium aims to build an identity blockchain ecosystem through a system service called the “Meta ID”. The role of the Meta ID is to provide a service that supports user authentication and personal information verification. Personal information is not stored in the blockchain in order to prevent privacy violations. Online and offline services that require an ID can provide services using information accumulated in the Meta ID. For example, a service associated with a Metadium blockchain can provide basic services for subscription and login, and provide services in the form of decentralized apps or centralized apps. The project’s Mainnet is set to launch on February 28, and META token holders are required to swap their ERC-20 META tokens for the native blockchain META coins in a 1:1 ratio exchange. As the team migrates from the Ethereum blockchain to Metadium Mainnet blockchain, they outline all the steps required for META holders to ensure the safe exchange of their tokens and the timeline of important upcoming events.Total supply Powered by Metadium.io APIs “

Metadium Token Trading

Metadium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metadium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metadium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metadium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metadium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.