MetaHash (MHC) Market Cap Tops $7.45 Million

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 24th. #MetaHash has a market capitalization of $7.45 million and approximately $11,007.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. One #MetaHash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00055847 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00129600 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00077203 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $92.35 or 0.00291368 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00071663 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00039749 BTC.

About #MetaHash

#MetaHash’s launch date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,503,895,204 coins and its circulating supply is 2,333,660,673 coins. #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org . The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

Buying and Selling #MetaHash

#MetaHash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

