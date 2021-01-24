Metal Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.02 Million (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 24th. During the last seven days, Metal has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. One Metal token can now be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001266 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Metal has a total market capitalization of $26.76 million and $5.02 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00076370 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $264.57 or 0.00820843 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00054378 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006037 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,452.88 or 0.04507611 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00016346 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00017953 BTC.

Metal Token Profile

MTL is a PoPP token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,588,845 tokens. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com

Metal Token Trading

Metal can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

