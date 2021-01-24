Meter Governance (MTRG) Price Hits $0.27

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. During the last week, Meter Governance has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. Meter Governance has a market cap of $628,147.62 and approximately $135,266.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meter Governance token can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000838 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00054946 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.48 or 0.00128359 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00076631 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.72 or 0.00280749 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00070892 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00040210 BTC.

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 tokens. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io . Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO

Meter Governance Token Trading

Meter Governance can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

