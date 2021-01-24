Metronome (MET) One Day Volume Hits $47,291.00

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded up 18.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Over the last week, Metronome has traded 11.3% higher against the dollar. Metronome has a total market cap of $24.89 million and $47,291.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metronome token can now be bought for approximately $2.19 or 0.00006693 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Metronome alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00055633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.48 or 0.00130059 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00076476 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.52 or 0.00280211 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00069623 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32,512.43 or 0.99547609 BTC.

Metronome Token Profile

Metronome’s launch date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 12,719,329 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,385,380 tokens. Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Token Trading

Metronome can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metronome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metronome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.