MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Bought by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,823 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MGM. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 3.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 33.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 50,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 12,518 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the third quarter worth about $283,000. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the third quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 34.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MGM shares. Roth Capital lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut MGM Resorts International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. MGM Resorts International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.18.

Shares of MGM opened at $31.39 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $33.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.02. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 EPS for the current year.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

