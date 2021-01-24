Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,771 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,683 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 5.2% of Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,535,518 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,260,125,000 after buying an additional 13,273,020 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,924,225 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,666,334,000 after buying an additional 2,610,267 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Microsoft by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,937,785 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,610,443,000 after buying an additional 2,427,846 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Microsoft by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,327,630 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,223,860,000 after buying an additional 1,792,926 shares during the period. Finally, SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $369,806,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Summit Insights lowered shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $229.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.65.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $225.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $232.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $217.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.21.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,162,865.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.