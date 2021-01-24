Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,474 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 0.7% of Zhang Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Bennett Selby Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $1,000,000. Cumberland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $9,192,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 749,954 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $166,250,000 after buying an additional 283,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brickley Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 2,547 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.65.

Microsoft stock opened at $225.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $217.96 and a 200-day moving average of $213.21. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Read More: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.