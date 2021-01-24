Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 643,684 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 297,390 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 2.7% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $143,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,234,432 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,669,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,345 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,535,518 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,260,125,000 after acquiring an additional 13,273,020 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,937,785 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,610,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,846 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,706,713 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,141,183,000 after purchasing an additional 195,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,367,105 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,704,473,000 after purchasing an additional 514,003 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $225.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $217.96 and its 200-day moving average is $213.21. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 38.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $235.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $260.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.65.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

