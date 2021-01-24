Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Increased by Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,612 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 4.1% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $17,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 5.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,072,613 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,067,428,000 after purchasing an additional 798,604 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $7,330,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 83.9% during the second quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,809 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,730,000 after purchasing an additional 21,807 shares during the period. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $16,789,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $3,045,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,264,952.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $225.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $232.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $217.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.65.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

