Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,999 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,765 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.9% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $26,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. Cumberland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,192,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 749,954 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $166,250,000 after purchasing an additional 283,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brickley Wealth Management raised its stake in Microsoft by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 2,547 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $225.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.21. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. Oppenheimer raised shares of Microsoft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Summit Insights cut shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Fundamental Research increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $220.41 to $223.67 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Pritchard Capital upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.65.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.