Midas Price Tops $2.11 on Major Exchanges (MIDAS)

Midas (CURRENCY:MIDAS) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One Midas coin can now be bought for about $2.11 or 0.00006723 BTC on popular exchanges. Midas has a market cap of $2.84 million and $210.00 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Midas has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00010687 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00009152 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003206 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 106.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000070 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000110 BTC.

About Midas

Midas (CRYPTO:MIDAS) is a coin. Midas’ total supply is 1,471,342 coins and its circulating supply is 1,344,804 coins. Midas’ official website is midas.investments

Midas Coin Trading

Midas can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Midas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Midas using one of the exchanges listed above.

