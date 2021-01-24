MidasProtocol (MAS) Hits Market Cap of $145,077.80

MidasProtocol (CURRENCY:MAS) traded down 17.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One MidasProtocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. MidasProtocol has a total market cap of $145,077.80 and $101,992.00 worth of MidasProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MidasProtocol has traded down 32.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MidasProtocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00077159 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.03 or 0.00859192 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00054419 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005962 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,501.29 or 0.04589893 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00016227 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00018033 BTC.

MidasProtocol Profile

MidasProtocol (MAS) is a coin. MidasProtocol’s total supply is 270,540,521 coins and its circulating supply is 195,540,521 coins. The official website for MidasProtocol is midasprotocol.io . MidasProtocol’s official Twitter account is @MidasProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas Foundation is a Decentralised Autonomous Organization that runs on a web-based platform. It aims to kickstart potential frontier technology projects, provide reliable information and validate projects according to Global Transparency Alliance Framework. Midas Foundation is dedicated to bringing the most of the benefits and rewards to Midas Pioneers & Midasians as well as to grow and protect their investments in Midas Ecosystem. Midas Protocol is a multi-crypto-currencies wallet that users can use to store multi-cryptocurrencies and tokens; and conduct complex trading activities directly from wallet with multiple DEXs and CEXs, using multiple advanced order-types including automated execution settings; spend crypto-currencies on any consumer-brand outlets and any e-commerce platform that integrate with Midas wallet. “

MidasProtocol Coin Trading

MidasProtocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MidasProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MidasProtocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MidasProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MidasProtocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MidasProtocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.