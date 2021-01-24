MidasProtocol (MAS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $175,410.40

MidasProtocol (CURRENCY:MAS) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. One MidasProtocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, MidasProtocol has traded down 16.9% against the dollar. MidasProtocol has a total market capitalization of $175,410.40 and $67,838.00 worth of MidasProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00074254 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $240.58 or 0.00746709 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006010 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00051715 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,400.68 or 0.04347482 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00014891 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00017797 BTC.

MidasProtocol Coin Profile

MidasProtocol is a coin. MidasProtocol’s total supply is 270,540,521 coins and its circulating supply is 195,540,521 coins. MidasProtocol’s official website is midasprotocol.io . MidasProtocol’s official Twitter account is @MidasProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas Foundation is a Decentralised Autonomous Organization that runs on a web-based platform. It aims to kickstart potential frontier technology projects, provide reliable information and validate projects according to Global Transparency Alliance Framework. Midas Foundation is dedicated to bringing the most of the benefits and rewards to Midas Pioneers & Midasians as well as to grow and protect their investments in Midas Ecosystem. Midas Protocol is a multi-crypto-currencies wallet that users can use to store multi-cryptocurrencies and tokens; and conduct complex trading activities directly from wallet with multiple DEXs and CEXs, using multiple advanced order-types including automated execution settings; spend crypto-currencies on any consumer-brand outlets and any e-commerce platform that integrate with Midas wallet. “

Buying and Selling MidasProtocol

MidasProtocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MidasProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MidasProtocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MidasProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

