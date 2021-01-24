MiL.k (MLK) Price Hits $0.15 on Exchanges

MiL.k (CURRENCY:MLK) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. MiL.k has a total market cap of $11.59 million and $24.98 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MiL.k token can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000445 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, MiL.k has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00055660 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.41 or 0.00127216 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00074762 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.40 or 0.00274189 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00068934 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00038602 BTC.

MiL.k Profile

MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,160,812 tokens. MiL.k’s official website is milkalliance.io . The official message board for MiL.k is medium.com/milk-official-blog

MiL.k Token Trading

MiL.k can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

