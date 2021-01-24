MimbleWimbleCoin Reaches Market Cap of $102.96 Million (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.63 or 0.00030142 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market cap of $102.96 million and approximately $448,958.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.50 or 0.00330335 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003575 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001027 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $474.26 or 0.01484999 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Degenerator (MEME) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,695,855 coins. The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

MimbleWimbleCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

