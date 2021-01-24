MINDOL (MIN) Reaches Market Cap of $61.06 Million

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. One MINDOL coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00001072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MINDOL has a total market capitalization of $61.06 million and $295,912.00 worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MINDOL has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MINDOL alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $108.37 or 0.00325779 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00030206 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003423 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $504.55 or 0.01516704 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000154 BTC.

MINDOL Profile

MINDOL (CRYPTO:MIN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,240,814 coins. MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here . MINDOL’s official website is mindol.net

According to CryptoCompare, “According to Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry survey, the market size of the content industry such as Japanese movies, animation, TV programs, music, games, etc. is said to be about 12 trillion yen. However, this is only for the domestic market. It is also said that the scale of the market spreading across the world is tens of times that. For example, more than 230,000 visitors from all over Europe come to the “Japan Expo”. A festival of Japanese culture is held every year in France and other countries as well. Japanese subculture, commonly referred to geek culture, has prevailed across the world with a spread of the Internet, and has become competitive contents that the Japanese government promoted as Cool Japan strategy. “

Buying and Selling MINDOL

MINDOL can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MINDOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MINDOL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MINDOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MINDOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MINDOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.