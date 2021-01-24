Minereum (MNE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2,451.00

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 24th. During the last week, Minereum has traded up 13.8% against the US dollar. One Minereum coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000833 BTC on major exchanges. Minereum has a total market cap of $3.01 million and $2,451.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00078198 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $271.45 or 0.00841519 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00055080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006077 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,457.69 or 0.04519020 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00016397 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00017882 BTC.

About Minereum

Minereum is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 11,205,293 coins. The official website for Minereum is www.minereum.com . Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Buying and Selling Minereum

Minereum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minereum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Minereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

