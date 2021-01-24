MintCoin Market Capitalization Tops $795,689.33 (MINT)

MintCoin (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 24th. One MintCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. MintCoin has a total market capitalization of $795,689.33 and approximately $2.00 worth of MintCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MintCoin has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00035115 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006766 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000102 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 51.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000024 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About MintCoin

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 6th, 2014. MintCoin’s total supply is 24,947,260,808 coins. MintCoin’s official Twitter account is @MintcoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MintCoin is /r/MintCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MintCoin is www.mintcoinofficial.eu

Buying and Selling MintCoin

MintCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MintCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

