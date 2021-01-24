MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Reaches Market Cap of $484,648.05

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 24th. In the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar. One MintMe.com Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. MintMe.com Coin has a total market capitalization of $484,648.05 and approximately $2,121.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,637.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,429.28 or 0.04379247 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.15 or 0.00444748 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.69 or 0.01380882 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $176.39 or 0.00540445 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.29 or 0.00426780 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004074 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.92 or 0.00275526 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00024083 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Token Profile

MINTME is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 tokens. The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Token Trading

MintMe.com Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

