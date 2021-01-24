MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,526.00

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded down 23.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 24th. One MintMe.com Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MintMe.com Coin has a market capitalization of $361,177.90 and $1,526.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded down 38.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MintMe.com Coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,433.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,323.92 or 0.04081946 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.77 or 0.00427849 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $435.42 or 0.01342513 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $173.99 or 0.00536439 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.34 or 0.00429630 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004099 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.22 or 0.00272000 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00023112 BTC.

About MintMe.com Coin

MintMe.com Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 tokens. The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Token Trading

MintMe.com Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MintMe.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MintMe.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.