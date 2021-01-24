Mirai Price Down 11.4% Over Last 7 Days (MRI)

Mirai (CURRENCY:MRI) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. During the last week, Mirai has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirai token can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirai has a total market cap of $4,429.27 and $488.00 worth of Mirai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mirai alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00011394 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00009146 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006513 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003248 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 105.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000068 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000074 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000114 BTC.

About Mirai

Mirai (CRYPTO:MRI) is a token. Mirai’s total supply is 3,442,977 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,432,003 tokens. Mirai’s official Twitter account is @CoinMirai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mirai is www.mirai.rocks

Mirai Token Trading

Mirai can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.