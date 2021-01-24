Mirrored Apple (mAAPL) 1-Day Volume Reaches $39,672.00

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Apple has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar. One Mirrored Apple token can now be bought for $146.32 or 0.00457949 BTC on major exchanges. Mirrored Apple has a total market cap of $6.48 million and $39,672.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored Apple alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00055537 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00129191 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00076676 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.43 or 0.00283016 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00071428 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,614.21 or 1.02072573 BTC.

Mirrored Apple Token Profile

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 44,284 tokens. The official website for Mirrored Apple is mirror.finance . Mirrored Apple’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Mirrored Apple Token Trading

Mirrored Apple can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Apple should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Apple using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Apple and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.