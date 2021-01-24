Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Price Up 9% Over Last 7 Days (mQQQ)

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market capitalization of $4.63 million and $140,661.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded up 9% against the US dollar. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust token can currently be purchased for approximately $345.37 or 0.01073807 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00056325 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00129736 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00076012 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.46 or 0.00284377 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00070738 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,282.50 or 1.00371858 BTC.

About Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 13,405 tokens. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Token Trading

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.