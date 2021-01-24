Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (mIAU) Reaches Market Cap of $3.92 Million

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 24th. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a market capitalization of $3.92 million and $31,553.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust token can now be purchased for about $18.64 or 0.00056040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 210,351 tokens. The official website for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

