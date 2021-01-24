Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Price Up 3.4% Over Last 7 Days (mIAU)

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. In the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a total market capitalization of $3.95 million and approximately $46,513.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust token can now be bought for approximately $18.76 or 0.00058736 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00055254 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00128918 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00076445 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $90.48 or 0.00283243 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00071633 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,702.58 or 1.02369932 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 210,351 tokens. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is mirror.finance

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Token Trading

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

