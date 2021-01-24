Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) Price Reaches $24.48 on Exchanges

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. In the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market capitalization of $3.75 million and approximately $21,076.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust token can now be purchased for approximately $24.48 or 0.00076790 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00055436 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00129711 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.38 or 0.00076472 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.47 or 0.00286877 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00070911 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,917.70 or 1.00102994 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 153,081 tokens. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

