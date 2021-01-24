Mirrored Netflix (mNFLX) Reaches Market Cap of $3.72 Million

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. One Mirrored Netflix token can now be purchased for about $589.31 or 0.01831773 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Mirrored Netflix has traded up 16.6% against the dollar. Mirrored Netflix has a total market capitalization of $3.72 million and $10,277.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00054854 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00128323 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.51 or 0.00076173 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $90.76 or 0.00282105 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00071404 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00039925 BTC.

About Mirrored Netflix

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 6,308 tokens. The official website for Mirrored Netflix is mirror.finance . Mirrored Netflix’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Mirrored Netflix Token Trading

Mirrored Netflix can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Netflix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Netflix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

