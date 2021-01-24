Mirrored ProShares VIX (mVIXY) Hits One Day Volume of $125,577.00

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a market capitalization of $3.43 million and approximately $125,577.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored ProShares VIX token can now be bought for $14.27 or 0.00044678 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00055382 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00128861 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00076424 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.41 or 0.00283147 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00071385 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,404.89 or 1.01483393 BTC.

Mirrored ProShares VIX Token Profile

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 240,358 tokens. Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored ProShares VIX Token Trading

Mirrored ProShares VIX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored ProShares VIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

