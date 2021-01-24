Mirrored Tesla Price Up 10.1% Over Last Week (mTSLA)

Mirrored Tesla (CURRENCY:mTSLA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One Mirrored Tesla token can now be purchased for approximately $919.68 or 0.02937410 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Mirrored Tesla has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar. Mirrored Tesla has a market capitalization of $5.79 million and $136,465.00 worth of Mirrored Tesla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003201 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00055807 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.80 or 0.00130317 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00076560 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.68 or 0.00296003 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00072196 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00039222 BTC.

Mirrored Tesla Token Profile

Mirrored Tesla’s total supply is 6,290 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored Tesla is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Tesla’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored Tesla Token Trading

Mirrored Tesla can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Tesla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Tesla should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Tesla using one of the exchanges listed above.

