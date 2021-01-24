Mirrored Twitter (mTWTR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.55 Million

Mirrored Twitter (CURRENCY:mTWTR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 24th. One Mirrored Twitter token can currently be bought for approximately $48.69 or 0.00148461 BTC on exchanges. Mirrored Twitter has a market cap of $3.55 million and approximately $44,438.00 worth of Mirrored Twitter was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mirrored Twitter has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00056750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.48 or 0.00129526 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00076417 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.47 or 0.00278888 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00069534 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,525.63 or 0.99171537 BTC.

About Mirrored Twitter

Mirrored Twitter’s total supply is 72,822 tokens. Mirrored Twitter’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Twitter is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Twitter

Mirrored Twitter can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Twitter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Twitter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Twitter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

