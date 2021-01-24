Mirrored United States Oil Fund Hits Market Cap of $3.81 Million (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 24th. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund token can currently be bought for $36.06 or 0.00108405 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market cap of $3.81 million and approximately $20,039.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00056004 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.37 or 0.00127374 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00074961 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.40 or 0.00274752 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00068781 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00038684 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 105,536 tokens. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

