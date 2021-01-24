Mithril (MITH) Market Cap Reaches $10.66 Million

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 24th. One Mithril token can now be purchased for $0.0107 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mithril has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. Mithril has a total market capitalization of $10.66 million and approximately $3.43 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00011130 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.55 or 0.00427273 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 469.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000022 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mithril Profile

Mithril (CRYPTO:MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Mithril is mith.io . Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Mithril Token Trading

Mithril can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

