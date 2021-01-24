Mixin Reaches One Day Volume of $9,145.00 (XIN)

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One Mixin token can currently be purchased for approximately $157.10 or 0.00487035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mixin has a total market cap of $83.35 million and approximately $9,145.00 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mixin has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Mixin

XIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 530,547 tokens. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mixin’s official website is mixin.one . The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork

Mixin Token Trading

Mixin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mixin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mixin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

