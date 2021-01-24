Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.64.

TAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:TAP traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.52. 1,283,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,070,685. The stock has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $32.11 and a twelve month high of $61.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.98.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.60. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Andrew Thomas Molson sold 3,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $152,574.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 10,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,068.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.90 per share, with a total value of $36,900.00. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,749,000 after acquiring an additional 41,054 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 636,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,882,000 after acquiring an additional 175,573 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 290,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,982,000 after acquiring an additional 10,263 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,112,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 17,014 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Cape Line, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

