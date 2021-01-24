MonaCoin (MONA) Trading 3.5% Higher This Week

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 24th. MonaCoin has a total market capitalization of $111.98 million and approximately $11.87 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MonaCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.70 or 0.00005424 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, MonaCoin has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,409.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,332.74 or 0.04243046 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.62 or 0.00434944 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $427.93 or 0.01362413 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $172.95 or 0.00550617 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $135.04 or 0.00429923 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004234 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.26 or 0.00281006 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00023742 BTC.

About MonaCoin

MonaCoin (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

