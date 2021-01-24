Monero Classic 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $14,543.00 (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Monero Classic has a market capitalization of $5.28 million and $14,543.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. One Monero Classic coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000862 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $137.44 or 0.00430436 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 61.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000038 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000376 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

Monero Classic (CRYPTO:XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

Monero Classic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

