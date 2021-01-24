MonetaryUnit Market Capitalization Achieves $699,562.45 (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. MonetaryUnit has a total market capitalization of $699,562.45 and $1,346.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00023251 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001206 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00014866 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Profile

MonetaryUnit is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 212,213,906 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

