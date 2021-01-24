Monetha Hits Market Capitalization of $3.91 Million (MTH)

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. Monetha has a market cap of $3.91 million and $240,035.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monetha token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Monetha has traded 16.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Monetha alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00073724 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.39 or 0.00729963 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00049645 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,418.42 or 0.04380095 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00015009 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00017841 BTC.

About Monetha

MTH is a token. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monetha is www.monetha.io . The official message board for Monetha is medium.com/@monetha

Monetha Token Trading

Monetha can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monetha should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monetha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monetha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monetha and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.