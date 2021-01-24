MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded shares of MoneyGram International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of MoneyGram International in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Shares of MGI traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.46. The company had a trading volume of 8,888,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,693,140. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.66. MoneyGram International has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $8.93. The company has a market capitalization of $468.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.95.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $323.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.40 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that MoneyGram International will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in MoneyGram International by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,413 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in MoneyGram International by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in MoneyGram International by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 131,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in MoneyGram International by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 484.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 11,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.01% of the company’s stock.

About MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

