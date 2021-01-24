Monkey Project (MONK) Market Cap Reaches $34,545.38

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 24th. One Monkey Project coin can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Monkey Project has traded down 31.7% against the U.S. dollar. Monkey Project has a total market capitalization of $34,545.38 and approximately $3.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 474.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Monkey Project

Monkey Project (CRYPTO:MONK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Monkey Project’s total supply is 11,870,052 coins. The official website for Monkey Project is www.monkey.vision . Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Monkey Project Coin Trading

Monkey Project can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monkey Project should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monkey Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

