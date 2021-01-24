Monolith (TKN) Price Up 5.7% Over Last 7 Days

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. In the last week, Monolith has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. Monolith has a total market capitalization of $15.26 million and approximately $16,934.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monolith coin can now be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00001400 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Monolith alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00076370 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $264.57 or 0.00820843 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00054378 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006037 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,452.88 or 0.04507611 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00016346 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00017953 BTC.

About Monolith

Monolith is a coin. It launched on May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 33,812,088 coins. The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith . Monolith’s official website is monolith.xyz . Monolith’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Buying and Selling Monolith

Monolith can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monolith should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monolith using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monolith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monolith and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.