MoonSwap (MOON) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $370.00

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded up 11.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. MoonSwap has a total market capitalization of $1.80 million and approximately $370.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MoonSwap has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar. One MoonSwap token can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000426 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.61 or 0.00433816 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004157 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000210 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003441 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000274 BTC.

MoonSwap Profile

MOON is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 13,273,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,252,109 tokens. MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin . The official message board for MoonSwap is medium.com/@MoonSwap . MoonSwap’s official website is moonswap.fi

MoonSwap Token Trading

MoonSwap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoonSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MoonSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

