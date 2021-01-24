More Coin Price Tops $0.0199 (MORE)

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 24th. One More Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0199 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, More Coin has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. More Coin has a total market cap of $39,885.63 and $33.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get More Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00074545 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $245.39 or 0.00762749 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00052880 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006055 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,412.72 or 0.04391220 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00014952 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00017789 BTC.

More Coin Token Profile

More Coin (MORE) is a token. It launched on June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 tokens. The official website for More Coin is www.mre.live . More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

Buying and Selling More Coin

More Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire More Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase More Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for More Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for More Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.